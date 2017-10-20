Atlassian Q1: beats, strong guidance, and pushed over a $10B market cap

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are up % following yesterday’s Q1 report featured EPS and revenue beats, Q2 guidance that beat consensus, and raised FY18 estimates.

Q2 guidance: revenue, $203M to $205M (consensus: $200.23M); Non-IFRS gross margin, 84%; Non-IFRS operating margin, 19%; EPS, $0.12 (consensus: $0.10).

FY18 guidance: revenue, $841M to $847M (consensus: $831.02M); Non-IFRS gross margin, 84%; Non-IFRS operating margin, 19%; EPS, $0.46 to $0.47 (consensus: $0.44); FCF, $250M to $260M; capital expenditures, $25M to $30M.