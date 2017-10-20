China Mobile +2% as revenues rise despite rate cuts

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) is up 2% in U.S. trading after posting earnings results where nine-month profits rose 4.6% on revenues that grew nearly 5%.

Telecom services data rose 7.1% Y/Y to 515.3B yuan ($77.8B), despite a mandated rate cut for the company and its two state-owned peers in September.

Profits for the nine months hit 92.1B yuan ($13.9B).

Total customers reached 878M, up from last quarter's 867M; average revenue per user per month fell to 60.5 yuan from 62.2 last quarter.

Handset data traffic, meanwhile, blew up to 8,151.3B MB, up 69% from the total as of June 30 (4,830.9B MB).

In its wireline business, total customers came to 103.42M (it was 93.04M as of June 30), and average revenue per user per month climbed to 35.1 yuan from June 30's 34.9 yuan.

Press Release