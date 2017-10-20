ManpowerGroup rallies to all-time high

ManpowerGroup(NYSE:MAN) powers to an all-time high of $124.24 after the company's Q3 results top estimates.

The company said stronger foreign currencies helped it to a 7% increase in revenue during the quarter (+4% ex-F/X).

"We expect the broad-based global improvement in both employer hiring intentions and economic growth to provide us with good opportunities for continued profitable growth," says CEO Jonas Prising.

Q4 EPS guidance is set at $2.01 to $2.09 vs. $2.00 consensus.

Previously: Manpower beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 20)