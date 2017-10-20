Airbus has no plans to buy out Bombardier CSeries partnership, CEO says

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) CEO Tom Enders says the company has no plans to buy out the rest of Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries program after reaching a deal to take a majority stake earlier this week.
According to terms of the deal, Airbus has the option to buy out the CSeries program in seven and a half years.
Enders believes aerospace analysts are underestimating demand for CSeries planes and says Airbus will sell “thousands” of the 110-to-130 seat jets, since his company knows “how to sell single-aisle aircraft."
But Boeing (BA +1.5%) likely will throw everything it has got to block the planes from the U.S. market, making the coming months difficult, Enders adds.
