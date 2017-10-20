Acacia says it can’t afford to pay $300M to resolve Tanzania standoff

Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF, OTC:ABGLY) shares surged as much as 40% yesterday after controlling shareholder Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) moved closer to resolving a dispute with Tanzania's government, but it seems Acacia itself - which must approve any deals ABX negotiates with the government - was left out of the loop.

ABX and the government agreed to share the proceeds from Acacia’s mines but it also turns out that Tanzania will receive a $300M payment - from Acacia, not ABX - as a “a show of good faith,” which Acacia says it cannot afford to pay.

Acacia CFO Andrew Wray said this morning that the company had received no proposal for approval, but it did not have the ability to pay $300M; the agreement must be approved by Acacia’s board and shareholders.