The total U.S. rig count fell by 15 to 913 following last week's decline of 8, the sixth drop in the past seven weeks, according to the latest survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs fell by 7 to 736 and gas rigs slumped by 8 to 177; U.S. crude oil ticks higher, now at $51.43/bbl from $51.22 before the report.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB