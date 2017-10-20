SoftBank megafunds tabbed as a reason for dwindling tech IPOs

Influential investors are coalescing around a key reason that initial public offerings in tech aren't set for a bounceback: the increasing number of giant checks coming in from megafunds like SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) for private tech.

After SoftBank (with help from sovereign wealth in the Middle East) built a $93B Vision Fund, Nikkei reported that the company plans as many as four such funds, established every few years. The WSJ reported the next Vision Fund could hit $200B.

With such sums flowing into companies, investors and dealmakers at WSJ's D.Live conference say start-ups can stay private longer, avoiding the regulatory hassles of an IPO while still being able to grow larger than many public companies.

“It’s not surprising if these companies get 10 term sheets,” says Lightspeed's Nicole Quinn.

Only 12 VC-backed tech companies went public in the first three quarters this year, vs. 27 for that period in 2014, Renaissance Capital says.

“There is no reason to be public unless you need capital, and almost all these companies do not need capital,” says Barry Diller.