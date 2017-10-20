Back to TV for Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +3% ) is running its first TV commercial in more than ten years. although it's now blowing away marketing experts.

"They have included all the signifiers of modern youth culture: multicultural cast, startup entrepreneurs hunched over their computers, interracial and same-sex relationships, trendy restaurants and beautiful 20-somethings dancing with their hands in the air," says Chuck Welch. "But it is surface and lacks a soul," he observes.

Judge for yourself - A&F TV spot (YouTube)

The return to TV advertising for the company arrives with shares outperforming retail ETFs for the year and matching the +15% YTD performance for the S&P 500 Index.