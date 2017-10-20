GE goes green

Down more than 6% earlier following a Q3 earnings miss, and a big cut in guidance, General Electric (NYSE:GE) has moved modestly into the green on the session.

This just in: Markets anticipate, and GE was down 25% for the year prior to this morning's clunker. Also just in: New CEOs like to "kitchen sink" their initial earnings reports so as to make the numbers following implementation of their "turnaround" plans look that much better.

The move in GE has boosted the Dow (DIA +0.6% ) in a big way, with that average now higher by 150 points.

