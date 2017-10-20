Apple stores won't upsell iPhone X; company sued over animoji use

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP of retail Angela Ahrendts tells CNBC the company’s retail stores won’t upsell customers on the iPhone X.

Retail workers will instead try to pair the right iPhone to the customer need.

Apple is working to turn its retail stores into “town square” experiences and upselling, particularly of a phone with limited launch quantities, doesn’t fit into that neighborhood vibe.

In more Apple news, a Japanese software company is suing over the term “animoji.”

Emonster kk says it holds the U.S. trademark on the term and that Apple’s use was deliberate since the Tokyo-based company’s app appears in the App Store.

Apple’s animoji appear in the iPhone X and use the device’s facial recognition to create an animated emoji featuring the user’s movements and voice.

