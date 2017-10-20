S&P maintains rating on Windstream amid debt exchange; shares +3.7%

S&P has maintained its ratings on Windstream Holdings (WIN +3.7% ) even after yesterday's announcement of a debt exchange offer (and amid a claim of default by bondholder Aurelius Capital).

“We do not believe Windstream would default in the near- to medium-term if the proposed offers were not accepted," the firm says, noting that a successful exchange would stretch out maturities and cut refinancing risk in the medium term.

“Investors would not be materially disadvantaged as a result of the exchanges based on the redemption premiums, or in certain cases, increased coupons with added security in exchange for extending maturities," S&P adds. (h/t Bloomberg)