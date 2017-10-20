Reuters: NuStar blocks PDVSA from using terminal over unpaid bills

NuStar Energy (NS -1.5% ) has barred Venezuela’s state-run oil firm from using its oil storage terminal in the Caribbean because of $26M in unpaid bills, Reuters reports.

The suspension was triggered when PDVSA missed a payment for use of NS’s Statia facility on the island of St. Eustatius, according to the report.

The suspension comes after PDVSA had expanded its storage contract with NS following a payment dispute with Buckeye Partners (BPL -0.3% ) over a storage facility in the Bahamas.

Refiner Phillips 66 (PSX +0.5% ) also reportedly canceled at least eight crude cargoes because of poor oil quality during H1 of the year and demanded discounts on other deliveries.

The incidents show how recurring legal and trade disputes are disrupting PDVSA’s ability to deliver its oil to foreign customers, which generate more than 90% of Venezuela’s export revenue.