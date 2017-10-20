Reuters: Siris Capital lines up $650M for Synchronoss unit

Siris Capital lines up $650M of loans to finance its $977M buyout of Synchronoss’ (NASDAQ:SNCR) mobile cloud company, according to Reuters sources.

The financing includes a $450M secured loan with first priority claim due 2024 and a $150M loan with claim due in 2025. Siris will contribute $440M.

Siris previously offered about $835M to acquire all of Synchronoss but later withdrew that offer to instead buy the Intralink unit.

