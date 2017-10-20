Mammoth Energy +16% on Puerto Rico power restoration contract

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK +16.1% ) surges following news that its Cobra Acquisitions subsidiary was hired to assist with restoring electric power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

TUSK says the contract will begin immediately and is expected to generate revenue of up to $200M over the initial 120 days.

TUSK is expected to conduct comprehensive damage assessment of the existing electrical grid as well as providing engineering and construction services to rebuild the grid.

Imperial Capital raises its price target for TUSK shares to $24 from $20 after the Cobra contract award.