Chevron OKs new tech investment to raise North Sea production

Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) has approved an investment to boost production from its Captain oilfield in the North Sea by using a new water-injection technology for the first time in the area.

Polymerized water will be injected into the field’s oil reservoir, a new technique to tap oil reserves that are hard to reach with conventional drilling methods; it will be the first time the technology has been applied on this scale in the North Sea.

CVX says six long-reach horizontal wells will be drilled in the 20-year-old field, which CVX operates and owns an 85% stake, and it expects the technology to improve the recovery rate by 5%-7%.