Volkswagen CEO throws shade at Tesla

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) CEO Matthias Müller made some eye-opening comments about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) during a panel discussion in Germany last night.
In a rough translation, Müller said the world champion of big announcements destroys hundreds of millions of dollars and fires people willy-nilly.
Interview with Volkswagen CEO on YouTube (in German)
Shares of Tesla are down 1.45% with a stinging forecast from JPMorgan in the wind. The bearish-leaning firm ($195 price target) expects Tesla to post a loss of $7.34 per share this year vs. -$6.44 prior view. JP also lowered profit estimates on the EV automaker for 2018 and 2019 on concerns over Model 3 margins.