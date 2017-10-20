Goldman offering wide range of plans under new EU rules

Firms with up to 25 users could pay $10K per year for the full package of fixed-income research, occasional equity research, access to conference calls, and the occasional chat with an analyst, according to Bloomberg.

Alternatively, those firms could choose a $5K per year for a more basic package.

There's also a $30K per year deal for a broader package.

"We are seeking to avoid pricing that would result in large parts of the market having inadequate access to basic research," a Goldman (NYSE:GS) spokesman tells Bloomberg.