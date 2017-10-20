TechnipFMC started at Buy, Dril-Quip at Hold by Gabelli

TechnipFMC (FTI -0.4% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $39 stock price target at Gabelli, which says while much focus has centered on improved activity on U.S. land, the offshore sector is quietly making a revival.

Gabelli says FTI is well positioned to gain market share in subsea production systems and maintains a strong balance sheet, and the firm believes concerns over the company's EPC business are overblown.

At the same time, Gabelli initiates Dril-Quip (DRQ) with only a Hold rating, saying that it likes DRQ's competitive position in subsea wellheads, strong balance sheet and ability to generate cash flow but wonders if DRQ may need more scale to effectively compete with the likes of FTI, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes.