Premium to NAV vanishes for popular Pimco fixed-income fund

The Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was sporting about an 8% premium to NAV at the start of the week, but that's nearly vanished in about five sessions.

Alongside about a 10 basis point rise in the 10-year Treasury yield this week, the PDI has lost more than 4% of its value, and now trades hands at a 3% premium to NAV.

Also having a rough week is the Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI), and it now trades at a 5% discount to NAV.

Despite losing ground this week, the Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) trades at a 11.5% premium to NAV.

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) barely slipped this week, and trades at nearly a 13% premium to NAV.