Southern Copper hopes for Tia Maria permit by Q1 2018

Southern Copper (SCCO -0.2% ) is little changed despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings that doubled from a year ago as sales surged on higher copper prices.

SCCO also says it expects Peru's government to issue a construction permit for its stalled $1.4B Tia Maria project in next year's Q1; SCCO suspended Tia Maria in 2015 following deadly protests by farmers worried about environmental impacts but says support for the project has since grown.

SCCO also expects the expansion at its Toquepala mine in Peru to wrap up in Q2 2018, potentially adding 100K tons/year to production; Tia Maria is forecast to produce 120K tons/year of copper.