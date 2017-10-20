New Gold's Rainy River mine starts commercial production

New Gold (NGD +2.2% ) is higher after reporting that its Rainy River gold mine in Ontario has achieved first commercial production for the first time, two weeks ahead of schedule.

NGD says Rainy River began processing ore in September, as scheduled, and announced its first gold pour earlier this month; in the first 30 days of operation, NGD the mine has successfully processed ~460K metric tons of ore.

NGD defines commercial production as exceeding 60% of nameplate capacity over a 30-day period, and the Rainy River processing rate averaged 19K metric tons/day, or 90% of nameplate capacity, during the first 18 days of October.