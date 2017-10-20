Report: Sprint, Comcast settle phone patent dispute

While the key story for Sprint (NYSE:S) investors is whether or not (and when) the company will pull off a merger announcement with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), the company has apparently settled its legal differences with Comcast (CMCSA +0.9% ) over a multi-year patent fight regarding digital phones.

A motion to dismiss was filed in a Sprint case against Comcast set to come to trial in Kansas Oct. 30, Bloomberg notes, while dismissal notices were also filed in Washington of Comcast cases against Sprint.

Terms weren't disclosed, but in SEC filings Comcast said Sprint had been seeking up to $950M.