Report: BP suffered string of accidents at Alaska operations this year

At least 27 accidents occurred at BP’s oil and gas operations in Alaska this year, including five that risked the lives of dozens of workers, BuzzFeed News reports.

BP officials now are scrambling to “reset” the company’s safety culture before one of the scares turns into a human or environmental catastrophe on the Alaskan North Slope,according to the report, which cites internal emails, recordings, interviews and other documentation.

The company reportedly was concerned enough to take the drastic step of removing many workers from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska's largest oil and gas field, for the first 12 days of October as staff participated in workshops and smaller team-level discussions focused on improving safety.