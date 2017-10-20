Stocks set new records following Senate budget vote

Stocks continued their amazing run that is carving out a place in the history books, as today marked the 24th time this year that all three main stock indexes simultaneously closed at record highs.

The Dow (+0.7%) and S&P 500 (+0.5%) both notched their fifth straight record closing high as well as their sixth consecutive weekly gain, while the Nasdaq (+0.4%) scored its third record finish of the week and its fourth straight positive week; the Dow's latest record close marked the most records for the index reached in a calendar year since 1995.

The Trump trade was back in play today after the Senate overnight passed a budget blueprint for 2018, which is seen as an important step for an eventual tax overhaul.

Financial stocks (+1.2%) were especially strong following the Senate vote, with heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Bank of America adding at least 2% each.

The industrial sector (+1.1%) finished closely behind financials at the top of the leaderboard, as GE rebounded from an early 8% loss to end the day with a 1% gain.

The risk-on tone sent safe-haven assets lower, including U.S. Treasurys; the benchmark 10-year yield jumped 6 bps to 2.38%, while the two-year yield added a basis point to 1.57%.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.4% higher at $51.47/bbl.