Variety: Apple hires Amazon Studio's international development head

Variety reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hired an Amazon Studios alum to lead Apple Video’s international development.

Morgan Wandell started at Amazon in 2013 and initially oversaw drama development before moving to an international marketing focus.

At Apple, Wandell will report to Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who the tech giant hired away from Sony Pictures TV.

Wandell’s projects at Amazon included “The Man in the High Castle” and “Goliath.” He also worked on a number of ABC Studios shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Lost” while he served as president of Greg Berlanti’s production company.

Previously: Apple gets serious about Hollywood (Aug. 16)

Previously: Apple plans $1B original content investment; Taiwan blackout didn't impact suppliers (Aug. 16)

Previously: Apple hires more Sony execs in original programming bid (Sept. 7)

Previously: wSJ: Apple signs deal with Spielberg, NBC to bring back "Amazing Stories" (Oct. 10)