DBV Tech's Viaskin Peanut flunks pivotal study; shares down 59% after hours

Thinly traded DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) slumps 59% after hours on increased volume in response to the news that its skin patch peanut allergy treatment, Viaskin Peanut, failed to demonstrate sufficient efficacy in a pivotal study as determined by a certain tolerance to peanut protein.
The company is undeterred, saying the study showed a statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile. It plans to file a U.S. marketing application in 2018.
Viaskin Peanut delivers peanut protein to patients' immune systems through the skin which desensitizes them to small doses of the allergen over time.
Rival Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is up 27% after hours. Its lead candidate is AR101, an oral therapy for peanut allergy.