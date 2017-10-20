DBV Tech's Viaskin Peanut flunks pivotal study; shares down 59% after hours

Thinly traded DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) slumps 59% after hours on increased volume in response to the news that its skin patch peanut allergy treatment, Viaskin Peanut, failed to demonstrate sufficient efficacy in a pivotal study as determined by a certain tolerance to peanut protein.

The company is undeterred, saying the study showed a statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile. It plans to file a U.S. marketing application in 2018.

Viaskin Peanut delivers peanut protein to patients' immune systems through the skin which desensitizes them to small doses of the allergen over time.