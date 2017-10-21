Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) on October 23; McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Capital One (NYSE:COF) on October 24; Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Visa (NYSE:V) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on October 25; UPS (NYSE:UPS), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Ford (NYSE:F), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Philip Morris (NYSE:MO), KKR (NYSE:KKR), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on October 26; Merck (NYSE:MRK) on October 27.

IPOs expected to price: Fat Brands (FAT) on October 23; Ablynx (Pending:ABLX) on October 24; BP Midstream (Pending:BPMP) and National Vision (EYE) on October 25; ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) on October 26.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) on October 23; Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Moelis (NYSE:MC) on October 24; ZymeWorks (NYSE:ZYME), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Neuralstem (NYSEMKT:CUR) on October 25; Karmada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Actinum Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) on October 26; Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) on October 27.

Analyst quiet period expirations: RYB Education (Pending:RYB), Nightstar Therapeutic (Pending:NITE), NuCana (Pending:NCNA) on October 23; PQ Group (Pending:PQG) on October 24; PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) on October 27.

Analyst/investor meeting: Nike (NYSE:NKE) hosts its Investor Day on October 25. Keep an eye on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKE) as Nike management talks more about the Swoosh-Amazon (AMZN) partnership.

Special shareholder meeting: Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU), Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO), Sun Bancorp (NASDAQ:SNBC) and State National (NASDAQ:SNC) on October 24.

Money 20/20 conference: The future of digital payments and AI will be highlighted at the four-day event in Las Vegas. Scheduled speakers include CEOs from Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) - as well as execs from Visa (V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and a host of other payments players. Don't forget about the Woz as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak gets a key talking slot.

Barron's mentions: The cover examines increasing regulatory pressure on 75% of the FANGs: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) are facing more challenges on how they manage dominant places in the market. Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) is back to building a gaming empire, stronger and simplified after having recovered from a disastrous leveraged buyout in 2008. United (NYSE:UAL) took a pounding for earnings but investors may see American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta (NYSE:DAL) as safe. And shares of the recently combined DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) could return up to 30% over the next year if you include dividends.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.