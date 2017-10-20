Scana should bear cost of failed nuclear project, South Carolina governor says

South Carolina Gov. McMaster is calling on Scana (NYSE:SCG) to shoulder the costs connected to its canceled nuclear project instead of customers.

In a letter to Scana CEO Kevin Marsh, McMaster said the company should halt $37M/month in collections from ratepayers for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station and use a settlement from Toshiba to refund customers.

Scana abandoned the project after a cost estimate for completing the plant climbed to $25B, more than double the $11.5B estimated when the project was proposed in 2008; Toshiba subsidiary Westinghouse, the primary contractor on the project, filed for Chapter 11 protection in March.