Monsanto sues Arkansas regulator for dicamba ban

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) filed suit today against the Arkansas Plant Board for banning its dicamba weed killer that has drawn complaints from farmers who say the herbicide has drifted onto their crops and caused widespread damage.

MON asked a state judge to block enforcement of a rule adopted last year by the regulator that prevents dicamba from being used each year from April 15 through Sept. 15.

MON is challenging the restrictions as Arkansas moves closer to adopting another temporary ban on dicamba herbicides for next year; the Plant Board last month gave initial approval to regulations that prohibit the use of dicamba from April 16 through Oct. 31, 2018.