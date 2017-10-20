Jianpu Tech files for IPO of American shares

Jianpu Technology has filed for its initial public offering of ADS with a placeholder amount of $200M.

The company says it's the leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China.

It will apply to list the ADS on either NYSE or Nasdaq.

For the six months ended June 30, it posted total revenues of 393.4M yuan (up 170%, and equaling about $58M) and a net loss of 49M yuan (about $7.2M, and down from a year-ago loss of 104.6M yuan).

The filing comes via Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and China Renaissance.