Variety: Barrack, Colony get three-week window for Weinstein asset deal

Tom Barrack and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNS) have gotten a three-week window to seal a deal for some or all of the assets of the Weinstein Company, before the production company pursues a bankruptcy filing, Variety reports.

That suggests a more dire picture than thought at TWC, which has been reeling since sexual assault and harassment charges were publicly leveled by the dozens against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Colony has reached out to other partners to help close the deal, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Weinstein is working with Len Blavatnik and Ron Burkle on a plan to try to buy the company (though unless they team up with Barrack, they'll have to wait three weeks).

