Cloud Peak's 25% spike this week owes to hotter coal for leaner plants

Recent news that three massive coal-fired power plants in Texas will close for good early next year may have helped shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) - which mostly produces coal with a higher heat content than used at the retiring plants - gain 25% this week.

The type of coal (NYSEARCA:KOL) in the Powder River Basin that “has a better future” is the kind that packs at least 8,800 Btu of heat per pound, more than the 8,400-Btu coal that’s also mined there and used by the three retiring Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) plants, Clarksons Platau analyst Jeremy Sussman tells Bloomberg.

Cloud Peak has ramped up production at mines producing coal with 8,800 to 9,300 Btu, while its lower-margin Cordero Rojo mine in Wyoming, which produces 8,400-Btu coal, is yielding its lowest quarterly production in more than a year, says Seaport Global's Mark Levin.

Two of the three Vistra plants shutting in Texas bought coal from Peabody Energy's (NYSE:BTU) Rawhide mine in Wyoming, which supplies 8,400-Btu coal; Peabody says it has anticipated coal plant retirements of ~50 GW over the next five years and expects 8,400-Btu coal plants that remain running will operate at such high levels that they will largely offset demand wiped out by shutdowns.