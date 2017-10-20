Alphabet's balloon-Internet project operating in Puerto Rico

Project Loon -- the balloon-based Internet service project from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) -- is now providing limited mobile Internet service in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, in partnership with AT&T (NYSE:T).

It's the first time Loon has been used in the U.S., following temporary approval to operate from the FCC.

Apple is issuing a cellular settings update that will allow iPhones to activate Band 8 to access Loon-based service.

Connectivity (particularly for first responders and humanitarian groups) is seen as a basic step toward other parts of recovery in a territory that still mostly lacks power and communications.