FT: Some Uber shareholders balking at SoftBank deal provision

A dispute over terms is deadlocking SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Uber's (Private:UBER) major shareholders in a deal for the Japanese company to make a multibillion-dollar investment in the ride-sharing company, according to the Financial Times.

SoftBank has been expected to take up to a 14-20% stake in Uber in the deal, and it needs at least 14% for the deal to go forward.

But some primary Uber shareholders see an anti-collusion agreement provision being pushed by SoftBank as a "gag order" designed to keep them from talking among themselves about price -- and that could drive down the share price, according to the report.