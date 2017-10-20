Royal KPN names Ibarra to succeed Blok as CEO

Royal KPN (KKPNY -0.7% ) has set succession for its chief executive role, naming Maximo Ibarra to take over in April 2018 for Eelco Blok.

That's when KPN will hold its annual meeting.

As CEO of Wind in Italy, Ibarra "successfully led the merger between Wind and H3G, creating Wind Tre, a leading integrated mobile and fixed player in the Italian market," the company says.

Blok has spent seven years as CEO and 12 years on the board of management.

Ibarra will be compensated with a base salary of €935,000/year along with standard short- and long-term incentive plans. He'll also receive a one-off payment of €200,000 in cash and €200,000 in shares for being available for service prior to the effective date of the appointment.

He'll be engaged as an adviser from Jan. 15 to ensure a smooth transition.