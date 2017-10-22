New record high: Bitcoin tops $6,100

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $6,147.07 on Saturday, according to CoinDesk, recording gains of over 500% this year, more than any other tradable asset class.

Some are attributing the latest rise to another upcoming split in bitcoin known as a "fork," which will lead to the creation of a new cryptocurrency called bitcoin gold.

There are also rumors that China could reverse its ban on cryptocurrency exchanges.

