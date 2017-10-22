Big win for Japan's Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is headed for a landslide win in today's snap election, putting him course to become Japan's longest-serving leader.

The supermajority will embolden him to push for the first changes to the nation's constitution. like maintaining armed forces, since it was introduced in 1947.

It also means his "Abenomics" growth strategy centered on super-easy monetary policy will likely continue.

