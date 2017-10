Nearly half a million people flooded Barcelona's streets on Saturday in a huge protest over the future of Catalonia.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced earlier that he would invoke special constitutional powers to fire the regional government and force a new election, countering the area's move towards independence, but local leaders vowed to never accept direct rule from Madrid.

The crisis has rattled the nation's economy and the euro.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, EWP, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, HEWP, DBSP