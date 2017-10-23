China-N.Korea trade stalling?

China's exports to North Korea jumped 20.9% in the first three quarters of 2017, as Asia's largest economy exported $2.55B in value to the pariah state, but its imports during the nine-month period actually fell 16.7%.

Increased pressure? Trade between the two nations fell in September, as exports to North Korea dropped 15% to $266M, while imports tumbled 49% to $146M.

