Investors will hear Q3 results from 189 members of the S&P 500 this week, marking the biggest week of earnings season and one that is sure to move markets.The group also includes 12 of the 30 companies that make up the Dow industrials.

As the market rambles on, October is shaping up to be one of the best months of the year. The Dow is up about 4% for the month, suggesting that stocks could end the year with some serious momentum.