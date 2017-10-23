Japanese stocks soar after Abe win

Shinzo Abe's convincing election victory lifted the Nikkei overnight to its highest in 21 years, climbing 1.1% to 21,697, with the prime minister on track to become Japan's longest-serving leader.

The super majority will extend the lifespan of "Abenomics," allowing the BOJ to continue with massive monetary easing, even as the Fed seems determined to hike rates again in December.

