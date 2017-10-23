Hasbro up on earnings beat

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reports revenue rose 7% in Q3 due to growth in Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands.

U.S. and Canada revenue grew 7% to 993.8M.

International revenue increased 7% to $739.2M, led by 17% growth in Asia Pacific.

Entertainment and Licensing revenue expanded 4% to $58.4M.

Franchise brand revenue expanded 7% to $827.6M and Partner brand revenue fell 2% to $485.7M.

Hasbro gaming revenue advanced 22% to $280.1M and Emerging brands soar 9% to $198.4M for the quarter.

Operating margin rate slipped 150 bps to 20.1%.