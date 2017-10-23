Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DCPH) initiated with Overweight rating and $30 (54% upside) price target by JPMorgan. Initiated with Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray. Initiated with Outperform rating by JMP Securities. Initiated with Buy rating by Nomura.

Bioverative (NASDAQ:BIVV) initiated with Overweight rating and $71 (18% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) initiated with Neutral rating and $18 (15% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $135 (16% upside) price target by Barclays.

Nightstar Therapeutics (Pending:NITE) initiated with Outperform rating by Wedbush and Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) resumed with Neutral rating and $133 (10% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

NuCana (Pending:NCNA) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (79% upside) by Jefferies. Initiated at Outperform by Cowen.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) initiated with Neutral rating and $15 (9% downside risk) price target by Roth Capital.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) initiated with Overweight rating and $105 (35% upside) price target by Barclays.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Overweight rating and $390 (15% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray. Downgraded to Neutral by Citigroup.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) resumed with Buy rating and $5 (250% upside) by Roth Capital.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) resumed with Overweight rating and $170 (22% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) price target raised to $31 (34% upside) from $20 by Stifel citing upside of Parkinson's program. Sanofi/Genzyme expected to take ex-U.S. option to develop.

Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) upgraded to Equal Weight with $127 (1% upside) price target by First Analysis.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) upgraded to Buy by Jefferies.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) price target lowered to $1.50 (317% upside) by H.C. Wainwright.Antares Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATRS) price target lowered to $3.50 (61% upside) by H.C. Wainwright after FDA rejection of XYOSTED NDA.

MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) remains Underweight with suspended price target by First Analysis after management failed to address questions in multiple public calls while "sparring" with short sellers.

Source: Bloomberg