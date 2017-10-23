GE moves lower on downgrades

General Electric (NYSE:GE) -0.5% premarket after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight, citing higher probability of a dividend reduction. PT reduced to $22 from $25.

UBS also lowered the stock to Neutral from Buy, following Friday's "disappointing" Q3 results and "a lot of negative sentiment now reflected in the shares." PT cut to $24 from $31.

Update: Cowen sees a likely, sizable dividend cut and down 2018 EPS, with limited bounceback prospects in 2019. PT $22 from $24.

Melius Research: "Not sure there is much more the bears can fixate on from here. Buy rating on shares, with PT of $35.

William Blair: GE put its corporate transformation into overdrive. 2017, and not 2018, is now going to be GE's trough year for adjusted EPS, with solid initial improvement expected in 2018.

Suntrust: GE's notable strength in military aftermarket activity could be a source of upside surprise this quarter for suppliers with exposure.