Futures start week slightly higher

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a slightly higher open, as investors gear up this week for Q3 results from 189 members of the S&P 500. The group also includes 12 of the 30 companies that make up the Dow.

Major earnings set to dominate today's discussion: Halliburton, Arconic, Hasbro, Illinois Tool Works, Kimberly-Clark, Seagate Technology and State Street.

As the market rambles on, October is shaping up to be one of the best months of the year. The Dow is up about 4% for the month, suggesting that stocks could end the year with some serious momentum.

Oil is up 0.1% at $51.88/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1277/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.38%.

