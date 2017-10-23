VF Corp powers to 52-week high after lifting guidance.

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) tops estimates with its Q3 report. International revenue increased 13% during the quarter, while direct-to-consumer sales were up 18%. Total revenue improved 5% to $3.5B (+4% on a currency neutral basis).

Gross margin shot up 100 bps to 50.1% of sales during the quarter as a mix shift toward VF's higher margin business factored in. Operating margin fell 140 bps to 16.9%, due in part to F/X swings.

The retailer now sees FY17 revenue of $3.51B vs. $3.33B prior and $3.39B consensus.

