RBC raises its Texas Instruments price target

RBC Capital Markets raises its Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) price target by $4 to $100 believing the company will beat expectations for the September quarter and beyond.

Tailwinds include ongoing manufacturing PMI expansions across most geographies, healthy auto trends with particular acceleration in North America, positive peer commentary from Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products, and Texas Instruments’ conservative quarterly guidance compared to typical seasonal performance.

The firm forecasts that Texas Instruments can achieve over $5.50 of FCF per share by 2020.

Texas Instruments shares are up 2.33% premarket.

