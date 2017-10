Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) and Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) announce a merger, creating a timberland company that would own nearly 2M acres across the U.S.

The deal gives DEL shareholders 1.8 common shares of PCH for each DEL share they own, which would equate to a ~7% premium.

As part of a REIT conversion, DEL’s accumulated ~$250M in earnings will be distributed to the combined company’s shareholders through a dividend, 80% in stock and the rest in cash by the end of next year.