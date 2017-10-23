United Therapeutics announces FDA approval of nebulizer for the Tyvaso Inhalation System

FDA approves United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) new inhalation device, called the TD-300/A, for use with Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution.

Tyvaso was originally approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in 2009, covering a drug-device combination product consisting of Tyvaso drug product and an ultrasonic nebulizer and accessories referred to as the Tyvaso Inhalation System. The TD-300/A has a cleaner, more ergonomic design.

Tyvaso is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for the treatment of PAH (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability.