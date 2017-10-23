Jefferies increases Nvidia's price target (update)

Jefferies raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $180 to $230 and reiterates the company as a Top Pick.

Nvidia shares are up 0.53% premarket to $197.94 and are up nearly 85% year-to-date.

Previously: Mizuho Securities raises its Nvidia price target on GPU strength (Oct. 16)

Update with analyst comments:

Semiconductor analyst Mark Lipacis reiterates his Buy rating expecting “upside surprises over the next 18-24 months.”

Lipacis cites gaming GPU strength and Volta chip popularity for AI applications and forecasts Nvidia capturing 80% of the AI chip market’s profit.

Analyst’s FY19 estimate puts EPS at $4.12 compared to the $4 consensus.